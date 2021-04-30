Tone King promises classic cranked tube tones at low volumes with its new 5W Gremlin Head

Baltimore-based guitar amp purveyor Tone King has announced its latest model, the Gremlin Head, which seeks to provide classic cranked 'blackface' and tweed tones at lower volumes.

Boasting two 12AX7 preamp tubes and a 5881 power tube, the five-watt amp features two inputs and a relatively simple control layout, with singular Volume and Tone knobs.

Plugging into the Rhythm channel gives the player “more 'blackface' tone with bell-like highs and increased headroom”, while the Lead channel features a more “tweed-style drive”.

Additionally, the amp features a built-in Ironman II power attenuator, comes with a footswitch for on-the-fly channel switching, and is available in five colors: red, turquoise, black, cream and brown.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tone King) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tone King) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tone King) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tone King)

Says Tone King: “There is nothing quite like the sounds of a cranked-up 'blackface' or tweed-era guitar amplifier; but getting those tones at reduced volume levels has been increasingly difficult – until now.”

It continues: “The variety of tones you’ll get from this unassuming tube amp is brilliant. Whether you prefer cleaner tones as a pedal platform, or live for pushing your amp into sweet-sounding overdrive, the Gremlin’s got it.”

The Gremlin Head is available now for $1,095. For more information, head over to Tone King.