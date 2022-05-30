Tool’s Adam Jones shares sneak peek at a new double-neck Silverburst Gibson EDS-1275

By published

The Murphy Lab creation was a surprise gift from the Gibson Custom Shop, and comes equipped with the Tool icon's trademark colorway

Adam Jones and a Gibson EDS-1275 Silverburst
(Image credit: Adam Jones / Gibson via YouTube)

Adam Jones has taken to social media to share a glimpse of an all-new Gibson EDS-1275 double-neck, which sports the Tool guitarist’s trademark Silverburst finish.

Showcased in a series of Instagram stories, the six- and 12-string combo electric guitar hails from the Gibson Murphy Lab – the brand’s department for producing historically accurate guitars – and looks to be a faithful recreation of the company’s flagship Gibson EDS-1275.

Jones also confirmed the axe wasn’t a custom order, but was instead a one-off creation gifted to him by the Gibson Custom Shop.

“Beautiful 12/6 surprise gift from Cesar Gueikian and Gibson Custom Shop,” wrote Jones in one story. In the second, he tagged Slash – another famed Gibson double-neck wielder – and playfully jibed, “I hope Slash would be a little envious… I’m just kidding.”

Accompanying the two pictures of the Gibson EDS-1275 was a video of Jones leafing through a Certificate of Authenticity.

Now, we don’t imagine this is any hint towards a new Adam Jones signature guitar, though that’s not to say the prog hero doesn’t have a fresh sig in the pipeline. Earlier this year, Jones took to the stage wielding what looked like a potential Flying V signature, which also boasted the Jones-appropriate Silverburst colorway.

It’s a finish that has become synonymous with the the Tool man, whose affinity for his original 1979 Gibson Les Paul Custom Silverburst spawned the creation of a boutique Custom Shop model and – earlier this year – a considerably cheaper Gibson USA version.

An Epiphone version of the single-cut, which has been heavily teased over the past few years, also looks like it will be arriving in the near-future.

It’s been an interesting few weeks for Jones’ guitar collection. Not only has the Tool hero showcased the Murphy Lab double-neck, he was also recently pictured alongside Bernth with his Gibson Les Paul Silverburst, which was fitted with a FOMOfx Virtual Jeff Pro whammy bar.

Tool recently concluded their Covid-delayed world tour, which was initially postponed at the onset of the pandemic. If only Gibson had gifted him the EDS-1275 a few months earlier, we may have footage of Jones playing the double-neck onstage by now...

