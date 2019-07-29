Tool Officially Announce New Album, ‘Fear Inoculum’

Tool have revealed the title of the band’s long-awaited fifth studio album via an Instagram post today. The effort, titled Fear Inoculum, is set for an August 30 release date.

As previously reported, the album was recorded with producer Joe Barresi (Queens of the Stone Age, Chevelle). Recently, Tool debuted two new songs, “Descending” and “Invincible,” onstage, which are both rumored to appear on Fear Inoculum.

Additionally, Tool revealed in a second Instagram post that the band’s entire catalog will be made available for streaming. The band wrote: "This Friday, Aug 2nd, the Tool catalog goes up on all digital and streaming formats. High five.”

For more information, head to ToolBand.com. And, of course, be sure to look out for the October 2019 issue of Guitar World, which might contain several exclusive pages' worth of Fear Inoculum details.