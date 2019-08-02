Tool Release Entire Catalog for Streaming and Digital Download

Following on the heels of the announcement of their new album, Fear Inoculum, Tool have now made their five previous studio efforts available on various digital service providers for the first time.

The five records—Opiate, Undertow, Ænima, Lateralus and 10,000 Days, are available for streaming and download here.

Said frontman Maynard James Keenan, “Our obsession with, and dream of, a world where BetaMax and Laser Disc rule has ended. Time for us to move on. But never fear. There’s a brand new thing we think you’re really gonna dig. It’s called digital downloads and streaming. Get ready for the future, folks!”

As previously reported, Fear Inoculum was recorded with producer Joe Barresi (Queens of the Stone Age, Chevelle) and is scheduled for release on August 30. Recently, Tool debuted two new songs, “Descending” and “Invincible,” onstage, which are both rumored to appear on the album.

For more information, head to ToolBand.com. And be sure to look out for the October 2019 issue of Guitar World, which features an exclusive cover story interview with guitarist Adam Jones.