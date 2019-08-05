Tool Unveil ‘Fear Inoculum’ Cover Art

Following last week’s announcement of Fear Inoculum as the title of Tool’s upcoming fifth studio album, the band have now unveiled the cover art, which you can view below.

The band also announced that they will premiere a new track on August 7.

Fear Inoculum is set for an August 30 release date. As previously reported, the album was recorded with producer Joe Barresi (Queens of the Stone Age, Chevelle). Recently, Tool debuted two new songs, “Descending” and “Invincible,” onstage, which are both rumored to appear on Fear Inoculum.

Additionally, last week Tool made their five previous studio efforts available on various digital service providers for the first time. The five records Opiate, Undertow, Ænima, Lateralus and 10,000 Days, are available for streaming and download here.

For more information, head to ToolBand.com.

And be sure to look out for the October 2019 issue of Guitar World, which features an exclusive cover story interview with guitarist Adam Jones.