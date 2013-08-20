This Tour Is Personal: Periphery Announce Fall North American Tour

Periphery have announced a fall North American tour with Born of Osiris, Dead Letter Circus and Twelve Foot Ninja, dubbed “This Tour Is Personal.”

You can check out all the confirmed dates — and a new video advancing the tour — below.

The tour, which is sponsored by Jackson Guitars, ToonTrack, Guitar World and All In Merch, kicks off October 11 in Baltimore and wraps up November 20 in New York City.

“We have been having a hard time keeping the details of our upcoming headlining tour package under wraps because of how excited we are about it," says Periphery guitarist Misha Mansoor. "This is mainly because for this trek we will be joined by Born of Osiris, Dead Letter Circus and Twelve Foot Ninja. We felt that having those three bands would add some nice variety, virtuosity and, of course, virility to the package.

“We will be doing some different tiered VIP packages for this headliner as well, with more specific details on those in the coming weeks. You should make it out to a show because we have not one, but two, Australian bands on this package and we all know what a rarity that is. Also, this will be the last tour on this current album cycle for us, so we won't be back around for awhile. See ya there.”

For VIP ticket information, visit soundrink.com.

Periphery released their latest offering, This Time It’s Personal, earlier this year. To keep up with Periphery, visit them on Facebook.

Periphery — This Tour Is Personal Dates