Trent Reznor to Focus on Nine Inch Nails in 2012; New Album Possible

After turning his attention to film scoring for a couple of years -- and winning a freaking Oscar in the process -- Trent Reznor will focus on Nine Inch Nails in the new year.

Speaking to The Sun, Reznor dispelled any rumors that Nine Inch Nails was done, saying, "Nine Inch Nails is not dead by any means, but all the touring and record writing has been thrown off for a little bit. I highly expect that to be the focus of 2012 in terms of writing and we may see a full-length release even."

And indeed you can't criticize Reznor for making poor career moves. The NIN frontman has made sure his band -- along with Radiohead -- has become the epitome of a band working in a post-label world. Reinvention isn't an idea that Reznor had all on his own though, it's a cue he takes from one of his heroes, David Bowie.

"It started to feel like if I didn't force myself into a change I would regret it," said Reznor. "It's a fear of not wanting to try things because you're in a comfort zone. I always think about my hero David Bowie and his fearlessness to destroy something that isn't ready to break yet and start something new. He'd throw out an identity, confuse his audience and it's a great risk career-wise. But he had the balls and didn't milk it out to the last drop."

Nine Inch Nails last full-length album was The Slip, which was released back in 2008.

Reznor and Atticus Ross released their official soundtrack to the film The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo earlier today.