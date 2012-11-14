Trent Reznor "Helping Out" on New Queens of the Stone Age Album

As if the news that Dave Grohl would once again be behind the skins for the new Queens of the Stone Age album wasn't exciting enough, it came out today in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) session that Nine Inch Nails mastermind Trent Reznor would also have a hand in the new album.

When asked what he was working on currently, Reznor responded, "A number of things. Tweaking some things for the HTDA full LP, helping Josh out on a new QOTSA track, working with [NIN tour producer] Roy [Bennett], starting rehearsals for two bands."

Trent Reznor has worked with QOTSA in the past, contributing to the title cut of the band's last album, Era Vulgaris. The track would only be released on the UK version of the album, as well as a promotional CD called You Know What You Did. Reznor is also is no stranger to collaborating with Grohl, who played drums on the Nine Inch Nails' 2005 album, With Teeth.

Reznor's How to Destroy Angels project released their new EP, An Open, earlier this week, and have plans for a full-length record (mentioned above) to be released in the Spring.

As for new Nine Inch Nails material, Reznor seemed confident in a recent interview with Rolling Stone that something would happen with his primary project sooner rather than later. "All signs point to yes," he said, reassuringly. "There will be new music. There are some things in the works."