Trivium announce new album In the Court of the Dragon, share pummeling second single, Feast of Fire

Trivium have announced their 10th studio album, In the Court of the Dragon, and shared its second single, the quintessentially Trivium Feast of Fire.

The track – which follows the album's title track, released last month – contains everything you'd expect from the Orlando quartet, including ultra-catchy vocal hooks, a guitar solo that strikes the perfect balance between melodic and show-stopping, and a riff with enough power to move mountains. Honestly, we challenge you not to headbang to this one.

“There's always that one song you aren't expecting when you begin writing a new album,” says bassist Paolo Gregoletto. “It could be a riff written on the spot in the rehearsal space, a lyric that pairs just right with a melody, or in the case of Feast of Fire, sitting right there in front of us in the middle of a demo that Corey brought in.

“We were well into pre-production at [recording studio] Full Sail when we all decided that something about the demo we had tracked was good but could be even better. Our producer Josh Wilbur even had in his notes: ‘Bridge is special, maybe so special it needs its own song.’ We tore the song apart and began again on the spot.”

He continues: “We went into this album knowing we had time to consider everything and anything that came about during this period, and if need be, we could start again if it didn't feel right given that no touring was on the horizon.”

“I had the words ‘Feast of Fire’ written in my running list of notes for lyric ideas that I try to amass before we record. Something about the phrase stuck out to me. It felt like the missing piece of the story we were trying to tell with this album, a climactic moment and a real centerpiece for the narrative.

“After all these years, I'm still blown away at how a song can really appear out of thin air and take the album to a place you weren't expecting. Those are the moments we are always looking for when making a record.”

As frontman Matt Heafy explains, the album's cover is an original oil painting by French artist Mathieu Nozieres.

“While the music of In the Court of the Dragon was taking shape, we knew we needed epic artwork of the type that you might see on the wall of an important museum from a long-dead renaissance master,” he says.

“After extensive research, we found one of the few living artists who is capable of creating artwork like Caravaggio and Gentileschi – painter Mathieu Nozieres.

“Mathieu took our song title and created an original oil painting on canvas unlike anything we could have ever imagined. It's so staggeringly breathtaking and epic and it looks like what the song and album sounds like.”

In the Court of the Dragon arrives October 8 via Roadrunner Records. Check out its tracklisting below.

X In The Court Of The Dragon Like A Sword Over Damocles Feast Of Fire A Crisis Of Revelation The Shadow Of The Abattoir No Way Back Just Through Fall Into Your Hands From Dawn To Decadence The Phalanx