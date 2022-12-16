Troy Van Leeuwen, Josh Klinghoffer and Daniel Ash could feature on new Jane's Addiction music in 2023

Jane’s Addiction’s upcoming 2023 material could feature guitar contributions from Queens of the Stone Age’s Troy Van Leeuwen, former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer and Bauhaus’s Daniel Ash, frontman Perry Farrell has revealed.

The trio of guitarists each filled in at various points on the band’s recent Spirits on Fire tour for Dave Navarro, who has been battling a case of long Covid since last December.

“I don’t know who will end up recording the guitar tracks [for the new material], but I’d love to see Dave, Troy, Josh and Daniel contribute – all the guys on the tour that really stuck it out,” Farrell says in a new interview with Alternative Press (opens in new tab).

The band reportedly have three songs in the works at the time of writing, and are keeping an open invitation to Van Leeuwen, Klinghoffer and Ash to make contributions when it comes to recording the material. And Van Leeuwen, at least, appears keen to participate when the time comes.

“There’s a connection there, and it’s a no-brainer,” he tells AP. I’d like to see what they do with Dave, but if they have a plan, I’m going to show up when I can to be a part of it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Farrell explains that the band are in a good mental space following the Spirits on Fire tour, which wrapped up at LA’s Hollywood Bowl on November 19, and explained how the trek has lit the flame of wanting to write new music.

“It was a shared sense of [camaraderie], which translated into us really feeling like a band again,” says bassist Eric Avery, who officially rejoined the band in August after 12 years out of the role.

“This time out, there was a real connection between the people onstage that I haven’t felt since 1986. We were all pulling in the same direction, and it was surprising in many ways. I think it’s really important for us to write new material.”

“I had one of the best tours of my life,” Farrell adds. “I just love at the end of the show seeing how many happy people there were. We got to them, and that’s the best feeling in the world,” Farrell says.

But while the tour was a resounding success, as Farrell explains, the band were selective about who they called up to fill Navarro’s position.

“At first, there was a lot of weight on my shoulders. This was our return tour right after Covid, and we didn’t have Dave," frontman Perry Farrell admits. "Jane’s is a unique band, and you can’t just grab any guitar player and they’ll pick it up. That’s Dave Navarro we’re talking about – those are big shoes to fill.”

There's currently no date set for new Jane's Addiction music, but with such an all-star lineup, it looks likely to be one of the guitar highlights of 2023.