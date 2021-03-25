Try Fender Play for 2 weeks absolutely free, no strings attached

Learning the guitar can be tough. So tough that 90% of players give up within the first year. There's no need to be part of that frightening statistic, with Fender offering a 2 week free trial of their awesome Fender Play guitar lesson platform – this offer really is a no-brainer.

Fender Play may be the relatively new kid on the block, but they have quickly proven they are one of the best online guitar lessons platforms out there, especially over the last year as more people have picked up the guitar and started learning from home. With Fender Play you can learn to play at your own pace with easy-to-follow video tutorials. Whether you’re a complete beginner or a more advanced player, there is something for everyone on the Fender Play app.

Not convinced? Read our full Fender Play review

Claim your Fender Play 2 week free trial

Head to Fender Play right now and sign up for an account; it's that simple. Select your preferred instrument (from electric or acoustic guitar, bass or ukulele), your chosen genre and playing level, then you’re free to access hours of tailored guitar lesson content for the next 14 days.View Deal

After your trial is up, if you decide you want to continue learning via Fender Play, you will pay $/£9.99 per month, or $/£89.99 per year for the Annual Plan.

Unlike some other remote learning platforms, Fender Play utilizes a song-based approach, which allows you to master new skills while playing along with your favorite songs. This extensive music library includes tracks from rock icons Deep Purple, The Rolling Stones and Foo Fighters, to pop royalty like Billie Eilish and Ed Sheeran.

Fender Play proves that learning the guitar , bass , or ukulele doesn't have to be boring. Whether you’re a beginner learning from scratch or an intermediate guitarist looking to broaden your repertoire, you’re sure to have fun with Fender Play.