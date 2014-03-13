Two Dead, More Than 20 Injured Following Crash at SXSW in Austin

Early this morning at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, at least two people died and more than 20 were injured after a car ran through an intersection, according to the Austin Police Department.

The accident took place outside the Mohawk venue, where Crosses — the electronic-based side project of Deftones vocalist Chino Moreno — had performed Wednesday evening.

Austin Police Chief Art Acevedo said police officers initially tried to pull over the driver at a gas station on Interstate 35 around 12:30 a.m. CT for a suspected DWI. The driver then went the wrong way down a one-way street and turned onto a street that had been closed with barricades for the festival. Acevedo said the driver hit pedestrians at a “high rate of speed.”

The driver, in his attempt to flee, hit a man and a woman on a moped before stopping the car, getting our and running. The driver was pursued and taken into custody.

The driver will be charged with two counts of capital murder, as well as 23 counts of aggravated assault with a vehicle.