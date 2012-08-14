U2 to Release Fan-Club-Exclusive Live Album, 'U22'

U2 are releasing a new double-disc live album, U22, which was recorded during their U2360° tour.

The catch? It's a fan-club-exclusive release, and you have to be a member of U2.com to get it.

As soon as they sign up, U2 Fan Club subscribers will get instant access to 11 downloads (from the 22 tracks on the discs), plus a bonus download of "Unknown Caller."

Besides a slew of hits, the album includes a few offbeat choices, including "Bad," "Ultra Violet," "Moment of Surrender" and "Zooropa." The set includes an LP-sized book of photos from the tour. The book also features liner notes by U2 bassist Adam Clayton.

For more information on the album and the fan club, check out U2.com.