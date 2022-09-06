Ubisoft's Rocksmith+ subscription-based guitar-learning platform is now finally available on PC

Last June, Ubisoft announced Rocksmith+, a subscription-based version of its popular Rocksmith video game.

Now, Rocksmith+ has finally been launched on PC, with over 5,000 songs from a wide variety of artists available for users to learn straight away. All they need is their own electric guitar, acoustic guitar or bass guitar and either a Rocksmith Real Tone Cable or the free Rocksmith+ Connect mobile app, which uses your device's on-board microphone to track your playing.

The game has a real-time feedback tool, which continuously tracks and analyzes your performance, and provides instant recommendations – and other nifty features including Riff Repeater and Adaptive Difficulty.

The former tool lets players practice specific riffs within songs, while the latter adjusts to the user's skill level as they play.

According to Ubisoft, "millions" of more songs are set to be added to the Rocksmith+ library over time, via partnerships with major labels.

Rocksmith+ is available now – exclusively from the Ubisoft store – in one month, three month and 12 month subscription packages, for $14.99, $39.99, and $99.99, respectively.

Buyers of the original Rocksmith game – and participants in the Rocksmith+ PC Closed Beta – can get one month free if they subscribe for three months, and three months free if they subscribe for a year. A subscription to Rocksmith Workshop – a user-generated content system that lets users upload their own arrangements of pre-licensed songs for other users in the community to learn – comes with all purchases.

To purchase a subscription, stop by Ubisoft.com (opens in new tab).