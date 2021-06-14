Ubisoft announces Rocksmith+ subscription-based guitar-learning platform

Ubisoft has announced Rocksmith+, a new subscription-based take on its popular Rocksmith video game.

The new offering – which was developed by Ubisoft San Fransisco, the team behind the original Rocksmith – is described by Ubisoft as “the future of interactive music learning”, and provides players the chance to learn an ever-expanding library of songs spanning a multitude of genres from rock to R&B to hip-hop.

Features include Riff Repeater, which enables players to practice specific riffs within songs; Adaptive Difficulty, which dynamically adjusts to the player's skill level as they play; and “powerful real-time feedback”.

Additionally, subscribers gain access to online tutorial videos on proper technique, music theory, gear, instrument care, and more.

Rocksmith+ is less limiting than its predecessor in terms of what instruments users can play. While the original Rocksmith game was only compatible with an electric guitar and bass guitar via the included quarter-inch jack to USB Real Tone cable, Rocksmith+ allows users to play using an acoustic guitar or amplified electric guitar.

This is made possible with the Rocksmith+ Connect mobile app, which uses a smartphone's built-in microphone to track the incoming audio signal. Rocksmith+ is still compatible with the Real Tone cable for those who wish to plug in directly.

Also included in a subscription is Rocksmith Workshop, a user-generated content system which allows subscribers to upload their own arrangements of pre-licensed songs for other users in the community to learn.

Rocksmith+ will contain thousands of songs at launch, and Ubisoft says “millions more” will be added in the future. Three subscription packages – for one month, three months and 12 months – will be available upon release, priced at $14.99, $39.99 and $99.99, respectively.

Summer 2021 will see the launch of the PC version of the Rocksmith+, while the game will arrive on Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in the fall. iOS and Android versions will launch at a later date.

For more information on Rocksmith+, head to Ubisoft.