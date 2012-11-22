Unite the United Foundation to Host Auction Benefiting Mitch Lucker Memorial Fund on November 23

In the wake of Suicide Silence frontman Mitch Lucker’s recent, sudden and tragic death, the Unite The United Foundation has announced a fundraiser auction to benefit Lucker’s young daughter, Kenadee.

A note from Kevin Lyman and John Reese:

"We are all in shock about the sudden and tragic death of Mitch Lucker of Suicide Silence. Although the world and our lives will move on, he leaves behind a beautiful daughter, Kenadee, who will need the support that he promised her, and sadly will not be able to fulfill.

"With that said, we feel his music family from the Vans Warped Tour and Rockstar Mayhem Festival can step up to help in the best way we can and that is to dedicate our winter charity auction proceeds to a trust fund for her future education and care. Please show your support by checking our auction frequently for new items and bidding generously. Thank you."

The Unite The United Foundation fundraiser auction for the Mitch Lucker Memorial Fund take place 9 a.m. PT Friday, November 23, through 3 p.m. PT Monday December 3, at this location.

Items to be auctioned include:

• A trip for two to London for the 2013 UK Vans Warped Tour, donated by Vans

• A three-day, All Access, ride-along on Kevin Lyman’s tour bus for the 2013 North American Warped Tour, donated by Kevin Lyman

• One ESP LTD JH 600 Guitar autographed by Slipknot (See guitar photo below, top)

• One ESP LTD TA Tom Araya Bass Guitar autographed by Slayer (See bass photo below, bottom)

• A one-of-a-kind drumhead hand painted by Suicide Silence drummer Alex Lopez and autographed by the band

• An autographed poster of Mitch Lucker taken by photographer Strati Horvatos during a performance on the 2011 Rockstar Mayhem Festival

• Plus many more cool autographed items from Slipknot, Slayer, Godsmack, Megadeth, Motorhead, Unearth, Machine Head, Trivium, As I Lay Dying, The Devil Wears Prada, Bring Me The Horizon and others.

To donate directly to the Mitch Lucker Memorial Fund, visit suicidesilence.net.