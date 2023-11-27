6 Cyber Monday sales for guitar players that you can’t afford to miss

It’s that most wonderful time of the year when your favorite gear has the potential to receive an almighty discount, but how are this year's Cyber Monday guitar deals really shaping up?

With most retailers going early this year with their sales, and so much noise on the web surrounding the biggest sales event of the year, we’ve engaged our noise gate and hand-picked the best sales online right now, so you can tick some items off your gear wishlist for less.

We’ve seen nearly all of the major instrument retailers in both the US and the UK go live with their official sales already, so there are plenty of great deals out there whether you’re after a new electric guitar for your collection or you just want to top up your stockpile of acoustic guitar strings . We’ve picked out our top six sales right here for you...

Sweetwater’s Cyber Monday sale: Up to 80% off

Cyber Monday is officially here, and Sweetwater is currently offering some incredible deals on guitars, pedals, amps, and more. You’ll find eye-catching deals on Fender, Gibson, PRS, Epiphone, and pretty much anyone else you can think of for. a limited time with reductions of up to 80% off. Yep, you read that number right. We're also rounding-up all our favorite Sweetwater Cyber Monday deals on our dedicated page.

Fender Cyber Week Sale: Up to 50% off

From $10 straps to $60 pickup sets, $149 Squiers to 30% savings on the entire Vintera range, plus up to $550(!) off the made-in-Japan Aerodyne lineup, there is something for every guitarist in Fender.com’s epic Cyber Week Sale – based on these discounts, it’s one of the best guitar sales we’ve seen this year.

Guitar Center Cyber Monday Sale: Up to 40% off

From guitars to PA systems, pianos to recording gear, there's something for every type of musician in Guitar Center's epic Cyber Monday sale. Guitar Center has stated that these are the "best deals of the year", with more being added all the time, so if you're on the fence about purchasing a new piece of music gear, then now is the time – the deals won't get any better than this! Check out our Guitar Center Cyber Monday deal top picks.

Positive Grid Cyber Monday: $70 off Spark, 60% off BIAS

Everyone's favorite Spark smart and desktop amps have got some serious discounts over at the official Positive Grid website, including the Spark Mini and new Spark Go. Bag yourself up to $70 off amps and 60% off BIAS software, but only while supplies last. Explore our favorite Positive Grid Cyber Monday deals here.

Plugin Boutique Cyber Monday: Plugins from just $5

With more and more guitarists opting to record from home, Cyber Monday is a great chance to pick up bargain software that will improve the sound of your mix. Plugin Boutique has pretty much every plugin you'll ever need, and some of them are as cheap as just $5 in their Cyber Monday sale, and pretty much every software company on the planet is getting involved. Best of all, plugins are instant delivery, so you don't need to wait to get started using your purchases.