These are the 5 guitar sales that get our vote this Presidents' Day – score up to 60% off a whole host of guitars, amps, pedals and accessories

If you missed out on a great deal over Cyber Weekend, or you still have some Christmas cash burning a hole in your pocket – and for that restraint, we applaud you – the annual Presidents’ Day sales represent the next big opportunity to save significant sums off new guitar gear. Whether that’s another electric guitar for the collection, an extra pedal for your board, or you want the best value possible on picks or strings, today is the day.

With all of the above in mind, we’ve hand-picked a few sales that you simply cannot miss for the biggest bargains online right now. For example, if you want to save $500 off an awesome Gibson Les Paul, a hearty $200 off the mighty Fender Player II Strat, or even a mammoth $1,027.50 off a very special PRS, there are plenty of deals like this up for grabs today.

Now, we know that guitar players are a discerning bunch with their own tastes, so rather than us tell you specifically what to buy, we recommend that you take a browse around these sales while they’re still live to find the right gear for you.

1. Guitar Center Presidents' Day Sale: Save up to 30% ﻿.

There's a lot on offer at GC for Presidents' Day, from stunning acoustic and electric guitars to tube amps for gigging and a slew of effects. But it's not just guitar gear that's been discounted today. Every member of your band can get stuck into the action, with pianos, drum kits, and PA systems also up for grabs with money off.

2. Fender Presidents' Day sale: Up to 30% off

With such a huge array of items on offer, it’s well worth a browse of the full sale to see if you can bag yourself a great deal in the Fender Presidents’ Day sale. There's a seriously good deal on a Player Plus, Vintera II, and even Squier Affinity. The sale will disappear on the 21st, so you'd better move quickly if you want to get your hands on a great deal.

3. Musician's Friend P-Day sale: Up to 60% off ﻿

With a huge range of gear from Gibson and Fender to Line 6 and so much more, the Musician’s Friend Presidents’ Day sale is one of the best opportunities to bag yourself some heavily discounted guitar gear today. There’s also a huge selection of recording gear, select PA systems, and keyboards if you want something other than a new guitar or pedal.

4. Sweetwater sale: Up to 30% off

Over at Sweetwater, you can score a massive up to 30% off. Looking to up your guitar game? Sweetwater has you sorted. While this isn't an official Presidents' Day sale, it's well worth your time if you need an electric, acoustic, amp, or pedals.