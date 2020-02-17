Up to 60% savings on guitar gear in the Sweetwater, ProAudioStar, Musician's Friend and Guitar Center President's Day sales

Whatever your political viewpoint, President's Day (which is today, if you were wondering) is a great time to pick up a bargain. If you're getting sick of reading about deals on dog biscuits and vacuum, there are loads of great offers for guitarists happening today, too.

Right now, you can save up to 60% off loads of great guitar gear and big name brands at Sweetwater, Guitar Center, Musician’s Friend and ProAudioStar. If you're in need of some new stuff for your pedalboard, want to upgrade your amp, or you're in the market for a new acoustic guitar for home use, now could be the time to buy.

Check out full details and discounts codes right here:

Guitar Center: save 15% using the code PRES15

The Guitar Center President's Day sale is one of the biggest out there, with almost 4,000 discounted items up for grabs. There’s also the chance to save up to 40% on certain products here too. Savings are available on Fender and Epiphone guitars, Mooer effects, Laney amps and loads more. Ends Feb 18.View Deal

Save up to 15% at Musician’s Friend!

It's a deals bonanza at Musician's Friend right now. Get 10% off qualifying orders over $99 and 15% off qualifying orders over $149 with the code PRESDAY20.View Deal