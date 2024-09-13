“Astonishingly, his continued non-acknowledgment as a near direct tonal descendant of Jimi Hendrix continues to this day”: Vernon Reid names the ’70s guitar hero who is still overlooked – despite playing with Hendrix

The Living Color guitarist is used to shining the spotlight on unsung players – and now he's identified another under-rated guitar hero who deserves more praise

Vernon Reid says he is astonished that Isley Brothers’ guitarist Ernie Isley doesn’t get more recognition for his playing, despite being what he calls a “near direct tonal descendant of Jimi Hendrix”.

Contributing his musings to the cover story in the new issue of Guitar World, which sees big-name players pick out their favorite ’70s guitar exploits, the Living Color guitarist chose Isley as his guitarist of the decade.

