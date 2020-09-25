VHT reckons its new $60 Dumble-voiced D-Boost "makes everything sound better"

California-based amp and stompbox company VHT has unveiled the D-Boost - a hand-wired boost pedal based on classic FET circuitry found in Dumble-style amps.

The original FET circuitry was built into these amps, but had no means for external adjustment. The D-Boost creates the ability to tweak the design with footswitchability and an external level control.

While the D-Boost is designed to provide enough boost to significantly overdrive your amp, it's can also be used to enhance the clarity and detail of acoustic instruments with a lower signal strength.

The pedal's footswitch features a large aluminum topper that's surrounded by a status-indicating blue LED ring. It can be powered either using an internal 9V battery or an external 9V power supply.

The D-Boost is available now for $60. For more information, head to VHT.