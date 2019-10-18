Victory Amplification targets British pop, rock and roots tones with VC35 The Copper

Victory has unveiled the newest addition to its Compact Series of guitar amps, the VC35 The Copper.

The 35-watt, single-channel head packs a pair of 12AX7 preamp tubes and four EL84 power valves into a pint-sized, highly-portable enclosure, with Victory promising “a plethora of timeless British-inspired pop, rock and roots tones”.

Front panel controls include master, tone, reverb, gain and three-band EQ (bass, middle, treble).

(Image credit: Victory Amps)

There’s also bass cut and mid boost switches for added tone sculpting and gain options, and a “preheat” toggle to shift the Copper from full power to seven watts/low power mode.

Flip the Copper around, meanwhile, and you have a back panel with a series effects loop for time-based stompboxes and external bias test points for testing and adjusting tubes.

(Image credit: courtesy of Victory Amplification)

True to its name, the VC35 The Copper is finished in a futuristic, and somehow also vintage-y, metallic copper.

An open-backed vertical 2x12 speaker cabinet (the V212-VB) boasting one Celestion G12M Greenback and one Celestion G12H Anniversary speaker and finished in brown vinyl is also available. A 1x12 version, the V112-VB, with one Celestion G12M Creamback speaker, is offered as well.

The VC35 The Copper is priced at $1,299. For more information head over to Victory Amps.