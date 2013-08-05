Video: 2013 Sunset Strip Music Festival Honors Joan Jett

The Sunset Strip Music Festival took place August 1 to 3 in Los Angeles, and Guitar World was there to catch the action.

To kick off the three-day music festival, 2013 SSMF honoree Joan Jett was presented with an exclusive VIP event on August 1 at the House of Blues to celebrate her career and legacy on the Strip. Since co-founding the all-girl punk quintet the Runaways when she was 15, Jett has continued to be an originator, innovator, visionary — and a pivotal figure in the history of the Strip.

Check out the red carpet recap video below.