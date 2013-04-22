Video: Black Sabbath Premiere New Song, "End of the Beginning," in Auckland, New Zealand

Black Sabbath kicked off their world tour in Auckland, New Zealand, over the weekend. As expected, their set list included several tracks from their new album, 13, which will be released June 11.

Below, you can check out a fan-filmed video of one of the new songs — "End of the Beginning" — from the April 20 Auckland show. (Note: There's not much to look at, but the sound quality isn't bad.)

The song is scheduled to make its official premiere during the CSI: Crime Scene Investigation season finale.

The band officially debuted another new track — "God Is Dead?" — late last week, and if you've managed to miss it, you can check it out here.

The highly anticipated 13, which features Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and drummer Brad Wilk, was produced by Rick Rubin. It is available now for pre-order.