Video: 'Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival 2013' Coming to Nearly 500 Movie Theaters Tonight

Eric Clapton's 2013 Crossroads Guitar Festival, which took place at New York City's Madison Square Garden this past April, is coming to a movie theater near you tonight — Tuesday, August 13.

The film version of the event — titled Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival 2013 — is being presented in nearly 500 theaters around the country through NCM’s Digital Broadcast Network. Tickets are available at theater box offices and at fathomevents.com.

The film features performances by Clapton, Jeff Beck, Keith Richards, Jimmie Vaughan, Vince Gill, Buddy Guy, John Mayer, Keith Urban, the Allman Brothers Band, Blake Mills, Booker T., Buddy Guy, Derek Trucks, Doyle Bramhall II, Gary Clark Jr., Gregg Allman, Los Lobos, Robert Cray, Sonny Landreth, Warren Haynes and more.

For a complete list of theater locations and prices, visit the NCM Fathom Events website (NOTE: Theaters and participants are subject to change). Get your tickets at fathomevents.com.

Photo: Danny Clinch