Video: Foo Fighters Joined By Roger Waters for Cover of Pink Floyd's "In The Flesh"

Last night on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon, Roger Waters made an special guest appearance, joining Foo Fighters for a cover of the bass-heavy "In The Flesh," off the classic Pink Floyd album The Wall. You can check out video below.

Foo Fighters played backing band to Waters, with Grohl leaving sole vocal duties to the legendary Pink Floyd songwriter. Waters made his appearance as part of a week-long celebration of Pink Floyd on Fallon, which kicked off with the Shins covering "Breathe."

Stay tuned for a Guitar World interview with Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason in the coming weeks.