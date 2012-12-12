Video: Former Metallica Bassist Jason Newsted Posts In-Studio Update

Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted has posted a new video updating fans on the progress of his latest "heavy" project, the aptly named Newsted. Check it out below.

Newsted — who will be handling bass and vocal duties in his eponymous new band — recently announced a return of sorts to the public eye, launching a new website and official Facebook page. "It's time for me to reconnect with all my fans and friends out there around the world with the launch of my official online presence," Newsted said in an official posting on his website.

There's no official timetable for material from this new project, but a recent posting on his Facebook page indicated it could be as soon as next month.

"I am very happy in my life now," he wrote. "I have a new band that bears my own name, we're just finishing our first record, I'm feeling strong again playing bass and singing lead vocals and you all will be hearing it in one month's time."