“They had spoken to me also. Who knows what was going on in their minds?” Michael Anthony says he and ex-Metallica bassist Jason Newsted were both approached for the failed Van Halen reunion

Newsted turned heads in 2022 when he claimed he was in line to join a Van Halen reunion tour – but now Anthony has revealed he was in the running for it, too

Michael Anthony and Jason Newstead
(Image credit: Getty Images)

In what was a real bolt from the blue, former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted revealed back in 2022 that he’d been approached for a Van Halen reunion tour with Joe Satriani slated to play electric guitar.

Satch was, of course, widely regarded as a suitable choice to fill the late Eddie Van Halen’s sizable shoes, and there’s huge excitement around the upcoming The Best Of All Worlds tour he’s to be a part of.

