“You'll have to be a straight badass just to carry it let alone play it – I want to see what someone can do with it”: Jason Newsted is selling the 10-string Alembic bass used on Metallica’s Black Album tour – and more than 60 other instruments

The musician has collected some rare, weird, and wonderful instruments over his 40-year career, now he’s teamed-up with Reverb to get them into the hands of new players

Jason Newsted
(Image credit: Ross Halfin / Reverb)

Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted is set to sell more than 60 electric guitars, basses, and oddball rarities on his official Reverb page. 

The sale launches on July 24 and line-up includes a wealth of rare and unusual bass guitars, many of which were used to record and tour with Metallica and beyond. Now, though, Newsted says he is eager to see these instruments receive a new loving home. 

Jason Newsted Reverb Store
(Image credit: Reverb)

