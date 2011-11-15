Video: Full Axl Rose Interview from 'That Metal Show'

Earlier today, we posted a bunch of short clips from Axl Rose's recent interview with That Metal Show. Now, it appears the full interview has been posted online, which you can check out below -- until Viacom take it down.

The video also includes a recent live clip of Guns N' Roses performing "Live and Let Die" on the band's first U.S. tour date of the year in Miami, Florida.

Guns N' Roses are currently on their first tour of the States since 2006, and their first since the release of Chinese Democracy in 2008.

The band were recently nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame next year, with many speculating who from the original lineup may show up/perform at the induction ceremony if the band were to be included. Axl Rose is currently the only original member of the band performing as part of the current incarnation of Guns N' Roses.