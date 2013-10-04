Video: This Golden Retriever Really Loves Listening to Guitar Music

On Fridays we usually share what we call "WTF videos" — clips of 8-year-old kids covering Guthrie Govan tunes, 14-year-olds looking totally bored as they rip through "Eruption" and complex Antonio Vivaldi tributes — and famous guitar players who dress up as horses.

Today, we turn our attention to canines!

As is often the case, this brief story was inspired by a video that wound up in my inbox this morning.

It features a very cute toy poodle named Mocha who knows how to "strum" a guitar. I've known cats and dogs who did this sort of thing by accident (You know who you are), but it seems Mocha has a pretty decent sense of "timing." (To people who can't take a joke, I know dogs don't know anything about musical timing). Mocha is featured in the second video. (Note; I particularly enjoy his strum at the 1:02 mark.)

The top video, however, features a smiley golden retriever who really likes the sound of an acoustic guitar being strummed — and who gets noticeably upset when the strumming stops. Try to watch the entire video to get the full effect. It's not too long.

This video, which was posted a while ago (It's been a few years at least), has been viewed more than 10 million times. I figure another two or three couldn't hurt!