Video: Guns N' Roses Peform "Welcome to the Jungle," "Paradise City" at Rock In Rio

While they did go on late -- and to be fair, System of a Down did run a little over -- Guns N' Roses did in fact play this year's Rock In Rio festival last night. The show was broadcast live via the festival's YouTube channel, and you can check out pro-quality footage of several songs, including "Welcome to the Jungle," "It's So Easy," "Mr. Brownstone" and "Paradise City" below.

According to Blabbermouth, the band went on late while rain poured down. After the band finished their opening song, "Chinese Democracy," lead singer Axl Rose took a moment to talk to the fans, saying: "Please bear with us and give us a little second here to figure out what to do about not falling on our asses. I'm gonna try to focus on singing rather than running around like an idiot. I'm better at being an idiot. We want everybody to be careful."

Guns N' Roses will embark on their first U.S. tour since 2006 later this fall.