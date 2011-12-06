Video: Guns N' Roses Perform "Civil War" for the First Time in 18 Years

Say what you will about Axl Rose, but he seems to be listening to fans when it comes to dusting off some long-unheard tracks for this year's North American tour.

After already busting out "Estranged" in Argentina, Axl and Co. decided to give "Civil War" its first live performance in more than 18 years this past Sunday in Nashville. Fan-filmed footage of the show can be seen below.

Guns N' Roses are on their first U.S. tour since 2006 and their first since the release of Chinese Democracy back in 2008.