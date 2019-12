Over the long weekend, Guns N' Roses took their high-energy club run to Chicago where they took the stage at the House of Blues. Video of the band performing "Rocket Queen" off Appetite for Destruction can be seen below.

GNR have been on the road since last fall, wrapping up their first U.S. tour in more than five years in December before announcing a special run of intimate club shows.

You can watch the band perform "Civil War" at New York City's Roseland Ballroom here.