Video: Iron Maiden Post Trailer for Upcoming Live Release

As previously reported, Iron Maiden will release a new live CD/DVD titled En Vivo!: Live at Estadio Nacional, Santiago on March 27. An official trailer for the set has been released and can be seen below.

According to an official press release, "the concert was filmed digitally using 22 HD cameras and an octocam (a flying camera which captures aerial crowd scenes), recorded in both stereo and 5.1 audio and mixed by Maiden's longstanding producer Kevin 'Caveman' Shirley, all of which serves to accentuate the incredible atmosphere of this compelling performance. Extensive use is made of split screens so fans can follow the individual members closer and the set list moves seamlessly between songs from Maiden's most recent studio album, 2010's The Final Frontier through to classic fan favorites via the band's vast and varied catalog."