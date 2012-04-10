Video: Kiss Perform "Rock And Roll All Nite" on 'Dancing With the Stars'

Last night, legendary rock band Kiss made an appearance on ABC's Dancing With the Stars.

Instead of dancing — no, we didn't have to suffer through Gene Simmons dancing the mambo — the band took the stage to perform their hit song, "Rock And Roll All Nite," and you can catch footage from the performance below.

Last month, Kiss announced they will be embarking on a massive co-headlining tour of North American with Motley Crue (dates here.)

Before hitting the road, the band are hoping to release their new studio album, Monster, which has, by all accounts, already been completed.