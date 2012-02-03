Video: Korn Perform on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Korn -- along with special guest Kill the Noise -- took the stage to perform two tracks, "Narcissistic Cannibal" and "Get Up."

Both tracks performed last night are taken from Korn's new album, The Path of Totality, which was released back in December.

"It was more or less the concept and everyone coming to an agreement that we would try this and see how it went," Korn guitarist James "Munky" Shaffer told Guitar World last year. "Jonathan came to me backstage at one of our shows last year and started playing me some Skrillex tracks from his Scary Monsters album, and I was like, 'Wow, this is really cool and fresh.'"

He continued, "It was something he was starting to get into, and he played me some tracks and asked, 'How do you feel about trying to incorporate some of these elements into what we do on our next record?' I thought, 'That's a pretty big challenge, but let's try it and see how it works.' Next thing you know, we called Skrillex and he came down to the studio, and that's where the song 'Get Up!' began."

