Video: Mastodon Perform "Black Tongue" Live in Lisbon, Portugal

High-quality footage from Mastodon's recent show at Lisbon's Coliseu dos Recreios has surfaced online, and you can check out video of the band performing "Black Tongue" below.

"Black Tongue" is featured on the band's latest album, The Hunter, which they're currently on tour in support of. According to Mastodon bassist Troy Sanders, the band will soon be coming back to the U.S. for a run of tour dates with Opeth and Ghost.

Mastodon recently debuted a new music video for another track off The Hunter, "Dry Bone Valley," which you can view here.