Video: Metal Masters Clinic 2 Recap

The Metal Masters Clinic 2 — featuring Slayer's Kerry King, Anthrax's Frank Bello and Charlie Benante, Megadeth's David Ellefson, and drum legend Mike Portnoy — took place last week at the Best Buy Theater in New York City, and proved to be a memorable night for all in attendance.

Not only were there too many memorable all-star jams to name, but the show was capped off by an appearance by former Pantera vocalist Phil Anselmo, who joined Kerry King, Mike Portnoy, Scott Ian, Charlie Benante, Dave Ellefson and Frank Bello in performing two Pantera classics, "A New Level" and "Fucking Hostile."

You can still replay the clinic here, and now, you can check out a convenient recap of the event below to catch up on all the highlights from a wild night!