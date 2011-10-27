Video: Metallica and Lou Reed Discuss 'Lulu'

With the release of Lulu coming up next Tuesday, Metallica and Lou Reed have posted a full, 13-minute EPK online, which you can check out below. The video features all five musicians discussing the making of Lulu, which will be released on November 1.

In a recent interview, Robert Trujillo stated the band were already hard at work writing songs for the next Metallica record.

"We've been in the studio with Rick Rubin, working on a couple of things," the bassist said, "and we're going to be recording during the most of next year." You can read more here.