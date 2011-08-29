Video: Queen Guitarist Brian May Performs with Lady Gaga at MTV Video Music Awards

It seems Lady Gaga refuses to stop poking her head into the world of rock and metal: hanging out with the drummer from Anthrax, being Iron Maiden's roadie for a day -- and now performing with legendary guitarist Brian May last night, August 28, at the MTV Video Music Awards.

May joined Gaga -- who supposedly took her name from the Queen hit "Radio Gaga" -- on stage for her latest single, "You And I," during which be performed an extended guitar solo. You can check out video below.

In more Lady Gaga news we'll probably never understand, the pop singer apparently performed as her male alter-ego Jo Calderone. Now you know it ... you can't un-know it. Enjoy the video.