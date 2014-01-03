Video: Quiet Riot Perform "Cum On Feel the Noize" with New Singer, Jizzy Pearl

Below, you can check out a fan-filmed video (ugh, it's vertical) of Quiet Riot performing their 1983 hit, "Cum On Feel the Noize," with their new lineup this past New Year's Eve in Flagstaff, Arizona.

The show marked the debut of the new lineup, which includes brand-new singer Jizzy Pearl (L.A. Guns, Ratt), plus drummer Frankie Banali, bassist Chuck Wright and guitarist Alex Grossi.

"I knew that resurrecting Quiet Riot was going to be a major challenge and undertaking," Banali told Loudwire recently. "You simply don't replace a singer and personality like Kevin DuBrow because he was the complete package, the real deal and my best friend. I never set out to replace Kevin, I set out to continue the band in his memory."

DuBrow died in 2007 of an accidental cocaine overdose at age 52.

"Cum On Feel the Noise" was originally released by Slade in 1973.