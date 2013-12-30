Video: Seymour Duncan Shares New Dirty Deed Distortion Pedal Demo

Seymour Duncan recently shared a new demo video for its Dirty Deed distortion pedal, and you can check it out below.

The video was created and posted by a YouTube user named MWitiw.

In early November, GuitarWorld.com posted the exclusive official demo video for the new pedal, and you can check it out here.

From Seymour Duncan:

The tone is very organic and natural sounding; it’s designed to capture the character and responsiveness of a classic overdriven tube amplifier with elements of distortion, fuzz and overdrive combined into a single wide-range pedal.

With a turn of the gain knob you can go from the sparkling overdrive of your favorite classic rock songs to a rich, powerful hard rock distortion with amp-like saturation.

The distortion is thick and beefy with a sweet spot in the mid-range EQ and a strong bass response, while highly responsive Treble, Bass, Gain and Level controls allow you to dial in your ideal sound whether you're using the Dirty Deed as your sole source of grit or you're adding some extra dirt to an already-overdriven amp.

For more information, visit seymourduncan.com.