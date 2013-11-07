Video: Van Halen Celebrate World Peace on 'South Park'

In case you missed it, Van Halen made an appearance on last night's South Park.

Well, sort of. The animated version of the band — complete with Wolfgang on bass — rocked a fictional world peace celebration in Jerusalem.

Three religious leaders, standing under the symbols of Islam, Judaism and Christianity, announce, "Today begins the new Israel. Today, we are all united as one. ... Now let us celebrate under one symbol!"

Then the three symbols meld into the Van Halen logo — and out come the animated versions of David Lee Roth and Eddie, Wolfgang and Alex Van Halen, who perform "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love" to an enthusiastic crowd. The rest is fictional, animated history!