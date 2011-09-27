Video: Watch Metallica's Rock In Rio Set

If all of the premieres and live concert videos already posted today weren't enough to satisfy you, you can now watch Metallica's entire set from Rock In Rio below.

The band headlined the festival the same day as they unleashed the first song from their collaboration with Lou Reed on the world. You can currently stream "The View" right here

And again a reminder that Metallica's Kirk Hammett and James Hetfield are currently featured -- along with members of Slayer, Anthrax and Megadeth -- on the cover of the November issue of Guitar World. You can pick up your copy on newsstands now, or buy it in our online store.