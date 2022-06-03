NAMM 2022: Vintage announces the Historic Series – a line of no-nonsense spruce/mahogany acoustics

The new acoustic and electro-acoustic guitars all feature mahogany back and sides and spruce tops at entry-level price points

Vintage Historic Series
(Image credit: Vintage)

NAMM 2022: UK guitar brand Vintage has unveiled a new line of mahogany and spruce top acoustic guitars, dubbed the Historic Series.

The line focuses on quality tone woods at affordable price points, and it’s a range that aims to do one thing well: namely, provide players a solid wood, user-friendly construction with few frills. 

As such, all of the instruments come in a Vintage Sunburst finish and choices are limited to parlor, orchestra, folk and dreadnought body sizes, each of which is available as an acoustic or electro-acoustic.

Every guitar in the range uses the same materials in its construction, featuring a classic combination of mahogany on the back, sides and neck, paired with a spruce top. The neck features a 20-fret, 649mm scale length design, with a 43 mm width at the nut that is standard across the range.

Aesthetic flourishes come in the form of split-block inlays, gold headstock logo and black/white/black binding. There’s a three-a-side headstock, with tulip button machine heads, while the electro variants use a Vintage-branded preamp with three-band EQ and volume dials, plus a built-in tuner.

Vintage has kept things simple on the price front, too, with all the acoustic models costing £179 (approx. $224), and the electro-acoustic variants £229 (approx. $288).

Head to Vintage Guitars' official site (opens in new tab) for more information.

It's the latest NAMM season drop from Vintage, which recently unveiled ‘The Boss’ – a recreation of Bruce Springsteen’s iconic number one Tele.

