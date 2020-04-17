Volt Electrics updates its Tele-Firebird hybrid, The Reverse, with Sheptone Tribute pickups

Volt Electrics is now offering its Reverse electric guitar model with Sheptone Tribute humbuckers.

Designed as a hybrid of the Telecaster and the Firebird, The Reverse, according to Volt, sports a “Tele-inspired neck joint without the Fender-ish heel, and a thin, lightweight body that’s well-balanced and adopts the aesthetic of the Bird.”

The customizable, hand-built model is offered with a choice of a mahogany, alder or swamp ash body, all with authentic vintage wing tapering.

Body binding is optional, and players can choose vintage aging at either a light or medium level.

(Image credit: Volt Electrics)

Solid-color options are available in metallic or burst, with a nitrocellulose lacquer finish.

Other features include a Tele-style bolt-on maple neck and a compound radius, 22-fret fingerboard available in maple, rosewood, blackwood or ebony with optional block or trapezoid inlays.

There’s also a 25.2-inch scale length, 1.67-inch unbleached bone nut with intonation correction, ABM Tune-o-matic ABR-1-style bridge with machined brass saddles and Gotoh SDS510 vintage-style tuners.

The Sheptone Tributes, meanwhile, feature rough finished Alnico 5 magnets with 57-58 spec 42 enamel and come standard with 49.2 mm pole spacing. There's separate tone knobs for the neck and bridge pickups and a master volume, as well as a three-way selector switch on the horn pickguard (which also sports Volt’s own Firebird insignia).

The new Reverse is offered at a base price of approximately $3,800, with Volt hardshell case.

For more information, head to Volt.