Vote for the greatest classic rock guitarists of all time!

Total Guitar magazine are working on a forthcoming landmark issue and they need your help. They want to know who you think are the greatest guitarists of all time – and they’re breaking it down by genre.

Yesterday we asked you to vote for the greatest blues guitarists. That poll is still open. Today we want to know who you think are the greatest classic rock guitarists.

The guitarists of the classic rock era took everything they'd learned from the blues players that came before them – the riffs, the tone, the rhythm, those solos – combined it with newly acquired volume, effects and the studio as a tool to take the music somewhere else.

Not for nothing were the first wave of rock guitarists called 'progressive' (until that came to mean a different sub-genre) and it's ironic that the classic rock era has somehow become synonymous with conservatism and seen as the establishment. Pushing the guitar to its limits was the name of the game, with player after player breaking new ground.

With so much genuinely trailblazing guitar playing, we're asking you to answer the ultimate question: who are the greatest classic rock guitar players?

We’ve listed over 30 greats to get you started. Every vote counts – and you can vote for as many of the guitarists below as you like. You might have your own favourite that isn’t on there – simply write your suggestion at the bottom of the poll. The winners will be the ones with the most votes, simple as that.

We'll be announcing the results in the coming weeks – and Total Guitar will be telling you everything you need to know, including how to play just like them – so make sure to check back to see how your favourites fared.