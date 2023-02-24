Vox debuts the Clubman 60, a Nutube-powered guitar amp aimed specifically at hollowbody guitar players

Vox has announced the Clubman 60, a new guitar amp featuring its miniaturized Nutube tube technology.

The company has voiced the amp specifically for semi-hollow and fully hollowbody guitar players, citing the amp’s simplicity as the “perfect companion” to f-hole’d electrics and small to medium club gigs.

Two channels are onboard: channel one is a high-headroom clean offering that promises a hi-fi sound via the combo’s 8” speaker and tweeter setup – an intriguing speaker combo more likely to be found in an acoustic guitar amp than one aimed at electric players.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Vox Amps) (Image credit: Vox Amps) (Image credit: Vox Amps)

This channel aims to keep clipping to a minimum, even at high volumes, and features a three-band EQ.

Channel two, meanwhile, promises more traditional guitar amp sounds, with a two-band bass/treble EQ and switchable overdrive circuit. It’s designed for use with pedalboards, too.

Both channels offer a choice of reverb, chorus or both, while there’s also an aux-in, headphone out and line out (the latter sounds like it’s accompanied by a cab sim, although this isn’t mentioned).

We’re always pleased to see Korg/Vox’s Nutube technology reach new products, and the 8” speaker/tweeter combo certainly sets this combo apart, as does the targeting of hollowbody players. It will be interesting to see how this performs, and how it goes down with jazz players, specifically.

The Clubman 60 is available in spring for £319 (approx $383) – see Vox Amps (opens in new tab) for more info.