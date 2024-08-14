“Will elevate the pedalboard experience for musicians everywhere”: Did Walrus Audio just drop the ultimate compact power supply for amp modelers and multi-FX rigs?

In the year of our tone lord 2024, we’ve moved past the great stompbox/multi-effects divide. Compact amp modeler floor units have bridged the gap and exist in harmony with standalone effects pedals. And Walrus Audio has seized on that pedalboard harmony with the launch of the Canvas Power HP pedalboard power supply.

The Power HP is designed to power the amp modelers du jour – including Neural DSP Quad Cortex, HeadRush and Line 6 HX Stomp units – with outputs to spare. It’s something Walrus reckons “will elevate the pedalboard experience for musicians everywhere”.

There are four outputs available, each of which is isolated and filtered for minimal noise interference: one supplies a massive 3,000mA of 9V/12V power for your modeler, while three other outputs offer up to 500mA each for the other pedals on your ’board.

The HP is usable worldwide thanks to its switch mode architecture, which also ensures it’s a compact unit given its considerable power output, and can be mounted to most pedalboard designs.

The only potential drawback versus similar (albeit not quite as mA-rich) designs from the likes of Strymon and Cioks is that it utilizes a separate laptop-style power supply, although again, this can be pedalboard-mounted.

The HP joins Walrus Audio’s four existing Canvas Power supplies, which launched back in May – and like the rest of the range, it features a 24V power link to connect with other designs and meet your increasing power supply needs as your pedal habit inevitably grows.

It’s also available in two versions: $229 for the standard edition, or $209 for the link-only version to expand your existing power setup.

Head to Walrus Audio for more info.